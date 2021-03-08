Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE:BHR opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $248.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

