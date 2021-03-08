Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for STAG Industrial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAG Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $10,414,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

