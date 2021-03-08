Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Boosted by Analyst

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.