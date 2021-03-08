Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

GCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.