Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Raised by Analyst

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRE. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$13.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.83. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.09.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

