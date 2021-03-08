Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Monroe Capital Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Monroe Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

MRCC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $206.44 million, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

