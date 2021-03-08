Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Reduced by Analyst

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Points International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

PCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Points International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of PCOM opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.80 million, a PE ratio of -98.18 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Points International as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

