Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Increased by Analyst

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinseo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $134,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

