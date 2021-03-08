Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Lifted by Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$14.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$16.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.66.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

