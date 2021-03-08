Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Lifted by Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter.
In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.