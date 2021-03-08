QASH (QASH) Hits Market Cap of $25.25 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $25.25 million and approximately $331,856.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.77 or 0.00814561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00030373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041497 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

