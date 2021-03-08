Qcash Market Capitalization Reaches $69.99 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Qcash has a total market cap of $69.99 million and $564.16 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Qcash token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00458991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00066605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00080858 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.33 or 0.00458676 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.