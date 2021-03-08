Qitmeer Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $544,197.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00067503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.55 or 0.00453151 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 160,989,767 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

