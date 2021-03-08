QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0692 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $701,777.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.58 or 0.00460625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00067217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00076140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00050954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.52 or 0.00450689 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

