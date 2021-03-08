QS Investors LLC Acquires 10,214 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 456,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 259,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

