QS Investors LLC Acquires 20,658 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 317.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 380,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $75.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

