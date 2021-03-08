QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

SBAC opened at $242.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.88. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

