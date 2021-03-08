QS Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,271 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $6,887,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $228.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.43. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.08, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

