QS Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 498.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $83.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $91.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $347,150. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

