QS Investors LLC Buys 3,690 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of INT opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,088 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

