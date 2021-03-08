QS Investors LLC Buys Shares of 5,230 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $239.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $265.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

