QS Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

In other Masimo news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $1,638,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,867 shares in the company, valued at $53,140,675.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,585 shares of company stock worth $30,518,922 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $230.21 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

