QS Investors LLC Grows Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 286,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

