QS Investors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,165 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE LPX opened at $48.43 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,949 shares of company stock worth $1,072,047. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

