QS Investors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34.

