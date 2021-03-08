QS Investors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 131.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 39.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $86.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.