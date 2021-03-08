QS Investors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

NYSE:CM opened at $96.83 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

