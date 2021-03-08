QS Investors LLC Increases Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.15% of The Andersons worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Andersons by 27,207.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Andersons by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $925.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

