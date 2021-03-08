QS Investors LLC Lowers Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313,935 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cormark upped their price target on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

AUY stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

