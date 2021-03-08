QS Investors LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

JD stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.