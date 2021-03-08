QS Investors LLC Purchases 20,200 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.15% of Celestica worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,608,000 after buying an additional 891,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,742,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,258,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 374,790 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Celestica by 430.0% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,012,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Celestica by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

