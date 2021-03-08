QS Investors LLC Purchases 3,404 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

