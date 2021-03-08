QS Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. QS Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Waddell & Reed Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,932,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,375,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,004,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 275,921 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,492,000.

NYSE WDR opened at $25.18 on Monday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

WDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

