QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,443 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $81.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.