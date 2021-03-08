QS Investors LLC Sells 27,400 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Euronav worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Euronav by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Euronav by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,053 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 125,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $8.94 on Monday. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

