QS Investors LLC Sells 29,582 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,582 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 76,090 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vipshop by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $41.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

