QS Investors LLC Sells 456 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $220.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

