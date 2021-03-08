Qtum Price Tops $6.19 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $6.19 or 0.00012188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $607.67 million and $310.05 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,218,048 coins and its circulating supply is 98,184,245 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

