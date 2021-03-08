QuadrantProtocol Market Cap Hits $8.46 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $8.46 million and $148,523.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 44.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.25 or 0.00815306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041060 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

