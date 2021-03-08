QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 5%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.99 and last traded at $123.20. 15,112,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 10,908,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.62. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $9,457,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 598,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after buying an additional 190,690 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

