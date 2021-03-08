Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) shot up 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.17. 1,482,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,936,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.72.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 19,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.