Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Qualys worth $64,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after buying an additional 171,587 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $250,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,434 shares of company stock worth $5,952,714. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QLYS opened at $96.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.24.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

