Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Qualys worth $64,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Qualys stock opened at $96.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

