Quant (QNT) Price Tops $43.62

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $43.62 or 0.00083655 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $526.60 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002257 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000652 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

