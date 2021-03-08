Quark Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Quark has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $403.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000421 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

