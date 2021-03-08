QuarkChain (QKC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.25 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $103.71 million and $10.25 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.17 or 0.00825482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00041240 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.