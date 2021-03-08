Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 6%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.05. 4,525,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 8,583,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, TheStreet raised Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The firm has a market cap of $607.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Qudian in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qudian in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Qudian by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

