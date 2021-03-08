QuickX Protocol (QCX) Market Cap Reaches $6.34 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.34 million and $144,450.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.53 or 0.00818004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041351 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

