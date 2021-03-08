QunQun (QUN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $253,099.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $253,099.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QunQun

QUN is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

