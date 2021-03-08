Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) traded up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18. 1,142,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 907,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $422.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

