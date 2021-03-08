Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.35

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 2162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 402,318 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 947,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 138,088 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth $620,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

